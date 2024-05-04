Mariachi Students rehearse ahead of performance at Mariachi Sol de Mexico concert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Student workshops wrapped up Friday for the Tucson International Mariachi Conference. It all culminates with a concert Friday night featuring some of those students and a well-known mariachi band - Mariachi Sol de Mexico.

"He’s always talking about music is the best thing for his soul," said Christina Berry, who is excited to see her son Xristian touch the souls of many more when he showcases his musical talents Friday night ahead of the concert from Mariachi Sol de Mexico.

"It really makes me proud and it makes my heart happy as a person that was raised in Mexico myself and my culture," she said. "To see that passed on to my kids and them being proud of who they are as well it’s just really incredible."

Xristian will be joined by other students hand-picked not only to open up for Sol de Mexico but also to perform alongside them.

It’s all part of the Tucson International Mariachi Conference where students of all ages and from schools across the country mastered their craft through three days of workshops.

Self-proclaimed mariachi mom Amanda Granillo, who had two younger children participate in the workshops, says Friday night’s crowd won’t leave disappointed.

"I know that I’m so amazed at them and I know that the crowd will feel the same. It’s electric, their smiles and their confidence. It’s unmatched."

The Mariachi Conference will conclude Saturday with a fiesta at the Jacome Plaza in downtown Tucson.