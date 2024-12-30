Mariachi music greets guests outside Arizona Bowl

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Arizona Bowl game gave Southern Arizonans a chance to share the region's culture with fans from far away.

Mariachi music greeted guests at the stadium gates, performed by some of Tucson's young musicians, most still in high school.

“It felt rewarding,” said Elias and Adrian De La Torre. They have been playing since they were in elementary school. As fifteen-year-old twins, they've been perfecting their skills for nearly a decade.

They've played at the Arizona Bowl before, but their parents say this time was different.

“There are so many people here," said J.C. De La Torre. "Snoop Dogg has brought people en masse.”

The event gave the groups a chance to share mariachi with fans who are far from home. They played for the lines going into the stadium, impressing fans like Janell Beveridge, who lives in Nebraska.

“Oh, we were standing here and they were playing," Beveridge said. "It was wonderful. I mean they’re so talented and they had everybody mesmerized and I just think the world of that music.”

That music, giving visitors a taste of Tucson to take home with them, and giving musicians like the De La Torre twins a chance to share their talents and culture with thousands.

“It feels honoring just because we get to show off our talent most people don’t know about,” said Elias De La Torre.