Mariachi educator, Dr. Alfredo Valenzuela, statue unveiled

A well-known mariachi educator, Dr. Alfredo Valenzuela, or "Dr. V", was honored today with a statue. Friends, family and former students gathered to watch the unveiling just outside Davis Bilingual Elementary Magnet School—where he taught mariachi for decades.

“I don’t have words to express my gratitude, my thankfulness," said Dr. V. "It’s amazing!”

The bronze statue, which took years of fundraising, was made by Tucson muralist, Luis Gustavo Mena. Raul Aguirre, founder of REA media group, hired Mena to create the sculpture.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“If people really come and look at it," said Aguirre. "I want you to look at all of the details because that is the marvel and the genius of a Luis Gustavo Mena sculpture.”

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

While everyone gathered for the statue unveiling, another honorary surprise was in store for Dr. V. Mayor Regina Romero declared today, August 10th, 2024, as “Dr. V Day” in Tucson, Ariz.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“They’re naming a day in my honor here in Tucson! Quite an amazing recognition," Dr. V said.

Alissa Gonzales, one of many former students in attendance, says she owes everything to Dr. V and his family. She’s been playing violin for 27 years. Gonzales is part of an LA-based band called Mariachi Divas.

“Every time I’m on stage I do it for them, I do it for him. He’s the most incredible human being I’ve ever met and he’s someone that everyone can look up to," Gonzales said. "He’s just the greatest man I’ve ever met, I look at him like a grandfather.”

Dr. V humbly says he’s not the best musician and would rather shout out all of his students for their contributions to mariachi music.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

“It touches me so much to have so many of my students— to know so many of my students have so much success because of the mariachi, of what they started here at Davis," Dr. V said. "You know, it just blows me away.”