Man sentenced to 13 years for death of PCC student in September

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ryan Romero-Encinas was sentenced Monday morning to 13 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections after pleading guilty for the shooting death of Minhaj Jamshidi in September. He had 208 days of pre-sentencing credits.

Romero-Encinas read an emotional letter to the judge before the decision. The plaintiff representing the victim, 19-year-old Minhaj Jamshidi, requested he serve no less than 14 years.

The judge took into account his use of a firearm, firing seven shots at the victim, and fleeing the scene. He also noted an acceptance of responsibility.

