Man pulled from construction trench on Grant Road after fleeing traffic stop

The man fled on foot from a traffic stop before Tucson police officers located him in a 15-foot construction trench. Tucson Fire assisted by extricating the suspect from the trench.
TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A man ended up in a 15-foot construction trench late Sunday evening after Tucson Police officers pulled him over for a traffic stop.

According to TPD, 42-year-old Michael Anthony Guerrero fled on foot and was located in the trench near Grant Road, east of North Alvernon Way.

Tucson Fire extricated Guerrero from the trench before he was arrested for outstanding felony charges.

He was treated at the hospital for minor injuries and booked into Pima County Jail.

