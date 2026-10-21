TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A statue symbolizing hope for children receiving care at a Tucson clinic has been reported stolen, prompting staff to search for the landmark and ask the public for help bringing it home.

'Mamie' statue stolen from Tucson children's clinic as search continues

The Mamie statue outside the Square and Compass Children's Clinic at Tucson Medical Center was taken sometime between 5 p.m. Wednesday and noon Thursday, according to Tucson police.

Police have no suspects and are waiting for possible security footage from Tucson Medical Center. The clinic has also contacted local scrap yards in hopes of finding the statue.

Amy Burke, executive director of the Square and Compass Children's Clinic, said the statue has become a familiar and meaningful part of the clinic for patients and staff.

“It's a symbol of hope for the clinic,” Burke said.

Marc Monroy

She said children and families have come to associate the statue with the clinic and its work caring for children.

“We have come to be familiar with her and associate her with the clinic and what it does for the kids here,” Burke said.

The statue is named after Mamie Eisenhower, the former first lady of the United States. It was donated by the Pima County Courthouse and moved to the clinic's new building along Wyatt Drive in 1990.

Burke said staff are saddened by the theft and hope the statue will be returned.

Marc Monroy

“Very sad that somebody would feel the need to take her for whatever reason, we would plead with them to return her,” she said.

The clinic is asking anyone with information about the statue's whereabouts to come forward.

“I want to thank anybody who may have information or might know where Mamie is,” Burke said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tucson Police Department or call 88-CRIME to remain anonymous. The investigation is ongoing.