Making a scene: Film Fest Tucson returns across five downtown venues

Film Fest Tucson is back, bringing a weekend full of cinematic excitement to the heart of the city. The festival kicks off on Thursday, October 10, and features a diverse lineup of feature films, shorts, and documentaries.

The festival stretches across five downtown venues, including the historic Scottish Rite Cathedral, Fox Theater and Main Gate Square.

Co-director Herb Stratford, a seasoned film festival organizer, is particularly excited about the event's ability to spotlight Tucson.

“One of the things that’s unique about it is the way that we’re really celebrating Tucson as a site,” Stratford said. “With Film Fest Tucson, we’re shining a light on the community as a whole.”

Stratford, who previously restored the Fox Theater and has worked at the Napa Valley Film Festival, founded Film Fest Tucson to create a high-quality festival in his hometown.

“We bring in a lot of out-of-town directors and guests, so we give them a good Tucson experience,” Stratford said. “Also we hope they come back and film their future projects in Southern Arizona.”

Among the festival’s highlights is the U.S. premiere of The Wall, a film shot entirely in Southern Arizona. The film stars Vicky Krieps (Phantom Thread, Old) as a border security agent battling inner demons.

Directed by Belgian filmmaker Philippe Van Leeuw, The Wall was shot in various locations in the region, including Tucson, and used local actors and crew for the production.

“It’s a big deal for something, for a film made here to have its U.S. premiere as part of this festival,” Stratford said.

Another notable offering is the Arizona premiere of Cold Wallet, produced by Steven Soderbergh, which follows a group of Redditors plotting to kidnap the financial influencer who swindled them.

There’s also Memoirs of a Snail, an animated film featuring voice work from Eric Bana, Nick Cage and others, along with the skydiving documentary Space Cowboys, which was shot largely in Eloy, Arizona.

The festival provides not only screenings but also opportunities for audiences to engage with filmmakers through Q&A sessions. Stratford emphasized that these discussions enhance the viewing experience, offering a deeper understanding of the films’ creation.

The festival culminates on Saturday, October 12, with the premiere of The Wall at 5:30 p.m. in the Scottish Rite Cathedral’s Red Room. A Q&A session with actor and activist Mike Wilson will follow the screening.

For tickets and more information, visit the Film Fest Tucson website.