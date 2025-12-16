Making a Menorah at the Sonoran Glass School

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Sonoran Glass School has been around for over 20 years, and they encourage people of all ages to learn more about glass art.

Debra Ruzinsky is the Executive Director at the Sonoran Glass School and says that they’re a community resource adding to the arts education landscape in Tucson.

Athena Kehoe Artist

“We want to be a public access space which we are a teaching institution, a place where people with advanced knowledge can learn more as well as people who've never come in contact with us at all before," Ruzinsky explains.

Art has the ability to help your well-being, and Ruzinsky says when you're creating art, “everything else falls away, and you’re working on just this goal.”

The youngest kids they teach are at least eight years old, according to Ruzinsky.

Athena Kehoe Menorah made at Sonoran Glass School

“Some things we offer are totally free,” Ruzinsky says, “advanced workshops courses can be quite expensive, but they're really pretty advanced and for people who already have some skill.”

The school provides a hot shop, warm shop, flame shop, and a cold shop.

“Best things we offer is an experience where someone can let go of anything going on in their lives and just be in the moment with this project, this task, this idea of whatever class they're taking.”

For more information, you can visit their website. They’re open Monday-Saturday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and located at 633 W 18th Street.