Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest spreads holiday warmth with blanket drive for seniors

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) - Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest is bringing early Christmas cheer to seniors, delivering blankets directly to their homes. This year's initiative aims to provide warmth to the elderly in Southern Arizona, where in years past, they gifted items such as pajamas, towels and sheets.

KGUN 9's Bri Pacelli joined the organization on a ride along to witness firsthand the impact of these thoughtful gestures on the seniors in the community.

Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest caretakers consult with those under their care to determine the most needed gifts for the Christmas drive.

Regional Director of Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest Linda Manjarrez explains, "We take care of the elderly and disabled people in their homes, and we're doing a blanket drive."

The organization is actively collecting blankets for 1,300 senior clients, recognizing significant needs within Pima County's senior community.

"Pima County has a lot of needs in the elderly area. In this field, the needs are huge," acknowledges Manjarrez.

Despite the challenges, she expresses her joy in contributing to the community during the holiday season.

"And I’m happy because I know I’m making a difference in every life we provide services to," Manjarrez added.

Among the recipients, Barbara Tapa, a client of Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest, has gotten Christmas gifts for two years. Overjoyed with her blanket this year, she exclaimed, "A blanket! I could always use a blanket!"

Tapa emphasized the significance of each gift, stating, "It's lovely. Every little bit helps. It's lovely." She further highlighted the sense of family created with these gestures, expressing her appreciation, "To have a little family? It's wonderful. I love it. You won't hear any complaints about that."

Donations for the blanket drive are accepted until Wednesday, Dec. 20. With 450 blankets received so far, Lutheran Social Services of the Southwest aims to provide warmth and comfort to all 1,300 of their clients this holiday season.