Lucky Charm: Local small business looks for big sales this Cyber Monday

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — One local gift shop is hoping to charm local and online customers this holiday season, starting with today's online-centric push to buy.

Cyber Monday may be synonymous with major retailers, but for Lauren Valenzuela, owner of Sigfus Designs in Tucson, it’s a crucial boost to her brick-and-mortar shop at 3264 N. Country Club Road.

“A lot of my customer base is from other places around the world,” Valenzuela said. “So yes, there’s the Tucson store, but we have a ton of people that just want to shop online.”

Valenzuela’s journey began seven years ago with an online-only presence. This year marks her first holiday season in a physical store.

“We opened in late February, so this holiday season is vital,” she explained. “Cyber Monday and the fall sales help us prepare for the slower summer months.”

Sigfus Designs specializes in charms, stationery, and other gifts, but it offers more than merchandise.

“We want this to be an experience,” Valenzuela said, describing her charm bar where customers can create personalized jewelry. “People leave saying, ‘I didn’t know I was creative.’”

The importance of Cyber Monday goes beyond local sales.

“We’re on Urban Outfitters, so we saw a huge influx this weekend. I realized, duh, it’s Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday!”

She offered a 15% discount on online sales, balancing the need to remain competitive with the realities of running a small business.

“We can’t match Amazon’s shipping speed or prices, but we still feel that pressure.”

Valenzuela’s husband, Hector Valenzuela, owns Bushido Tattoo Studio, which shares the space with Sigfus Designs.

While Cyber Monday isn’t typically associated with tattoos, Hector sees potential.

“People buy gift cards, and consultations increase around the holidays,” he said.

His business philosophy aligns with the name Bushido, meaning “way of the warrior” in Japanese. He emphasized creating a welcoming environment.

“In America, tattooing can be intimidating," he said. "We focus on making it relaxing and enjoyable.”

The couple’s businesses embody a shared commitment to community and inclusivity.

“We want everyone to feel safe and heard,” Lauren said. Small Business Saturday was particularly busy, and Sunday’s Made in Tucson Market was a success. “Tucson really showed up for small businesses,” she said.

As Cyber Monday sales continue to grow nationally, small businesses like Sigfus Designs are leveraging the online holiday to thrive.

“These weeks are crucial,” Lauren said, “and we count on them to sustain us through the year.”