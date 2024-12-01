Looking for some local gifts? Reid Park Holiday Arts and Crafts Fair runs through this weekend

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Ready to start shopping for the holidays?

150 artisans from Southern Arizona are selling local, handmade products at Reid Park Thanksgiving weekend for Reid Park's holiday Arts and Crafts Fair.

The fair, put on by Tucson Parks and Rec runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Reid Park's west side Nov. 30 and Dec. 1.

Vendors sold anything from food items, clothing and handmade crafts of all kinds... like Raul Ocha's metal sculptures.

Mark Hastings of wear-that.com makes beaded jewelry. He started selling in his retirement.

“What I put together is appreciated by someone else," he said, "and they’re willing to spend good hard-earned currency to get it.”

The vendors at Reid Park's Holiday Fair were vetted through a jury process to ensure guests at the fair spend their hard-earned currency will go to high-quality products made by the seller or their family members.

“We have a lot of talented local artists and vendors and so we really want to be able to showcase their talent and skill and be able to support them,” said Dani Alkola, Special Events Coordinator for Tucson Parks and Rec.

"Everything that you see here, you just see the intewntion, the love behind it and a lot of hard work."

Hastings says that's what makes local fairs like this one so special

“This stuff comes from the Tucson Gem and Mineral show," he said "and a local guy puts it together and then local people buy it, so its kind of a homey, Tucson type of thing.”