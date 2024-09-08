Look good, feel better: Nonprofit spa 'Face the Fight' provides cancer patients with skin care

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The nonprofit spa Face the Fight is helping cancer patients feel confident in their skin by offering free services like waxing, facials and sound healing.

“Your skin's an organ and it's very important to nourish it when you're going through such an aggressive type of treatment like chemo and radiation," said Terie Tutts, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2006.

Tutts underwent a lumpectomy, then chemotherapy, radiation and drug therapy for four-and-a-half years. During that time, Tutts said, her skin significantly dried out.

“Your skin gets very gray and dry, and you just don't feel great," Tutts said.

That's where Face the Fight stepped in, a nonprofit which started about eleven years ago, and offers education on how cancer patients can implement a skincare routine at home and provides oncology facials with an optional sound bath. Those are different than traditional facials and are specifically for sensitive skin.

“Everything I use is really meant to feed and nourish the skin," said spa owner Skylee Edmiston. "It's been tested for oncology patients, approved for oncology patients, to be able to really just put back in all of that water and oil moisture that they're lacking."

Maria Staubs Skylee Edmiston provides a facial

Edmiston's treatment goes beyond skin care — she also provides psychological support.

"Being able to know how to properly respond when they're talking about things they're going through, or feeling the way they're feeling and knowing how to adjust your language when speaking to them," Edmiston said.

Now, the nonprofit is serving about ten clients per week, and it's a cause close to home for Edmiston, whose mother and both grandmothers passed away from cancer.

“When I saw how my cancer patients reacted to finding out that news, they gave me more than I ever gave them, you know, they understood more than anybody ever could," Edmiston said. "They made me feel like a normal person again."

Edmiston said, her patients help her understand how her mother or her grandmother might have been feeling.

"That's huge because, you know, when you can get a different perspective from somebody, it can shift your mindset a lot," Edmiston said.

Maria Staubs Terie Tutt tells KGUN9's Maria Staubs of her experience with Face the Fight spa

For Tutts, she said, the most challenging part of her cancer journey was the psychological impact. But, Edmiston's care provided both physical and mental relief.

"The theory behind look good, feel better is very much true because it affects your mind as well," Tutt said. "So, sometimes when your skin looks better, you feel better."

Edmiston continues to give skin care advice to Tutts who is soon to be a 17 year breast cancer survivor, and her skin continues to change.

“It's the safe place where you can come relax, be yourself, laugh, cry, educate you, just give you an opportunity to feel better," Tutts said.