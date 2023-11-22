Local shops, makers prepare for Made in Tucson Market

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — With the holiday season upon us, many Tucsonans are looking for gifts with a local touch. The Made in Tucson Market, which will take place this Sunday between Fourth and Sixth avenues along Sevent Street, provides an excellent opportunity to support local businesses and find one-of-a-kind items.

The market, which runs from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., will feature more than 300 Southern Arizona vendors, showcasing a wide variety of handmade goods, from jewelry and clothing to décor and artwork. Local shops like Pop Cycle and Aquamarine Daydream are among the many vendors that will be participating.

DeeDee Koenen, co-owner of Pop Cycle, is excited to share her apparel, ceramics, and more with the community. She also plays a key role in organizing the Made in Tucson Market, believing it provides a valuable platform for local artisans to showcase their work.

"The market seems like a good extension of, at least twice a year, an opportunity for over 300 folks to get in front of their community," Koenen said.

Maggie Drury, operations manager at Aquamarine Daydream, appreciates Made in Tucson Market's efforts to assist its vendors.

"We love working with Made in Tucson because it's the same situation that they work really hard to keep the booth cost low so that all the artisans can come out and be able to sell their art at affordable prices," Drury said.

The Made in Tucson Market has grown to become one of the largest local markets in Arizona, attracting thousands of visitors each year. It serves as a testament to Tucson's vibrant arts and crafts scene, highlighting the creativity and talent of local artisans.

"Fourth Avenue is still the hub, I think, of localism in Tucson," Koenen said.

Drury believes that supporting local businesses is essential for fostering a strong and vibrant community.

"It's really important for me that people, including myself, shop local because it really helps, like, embolden the greater Tucson community, helps give jobs to people in the Tucson community, and helps support artists to make them continue to do what they do," Drury said.