Local organizations' big push for voter registrations ahead of National Voter Registration Day

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Organizations in Southern Arizona and across the country are combining efforts to help eligible people register to vote for National Voter Registration Day tomorrow.

With eyes focused on November 5th, I met with the Pima County Republican Party and the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson to see how voter drive efforts are going with less than 50 days until the election.

As of today, data from the Pima County Recorder’s Office shows 6,037 people have registered to vote since August, with 632,290 registered voters in total.

Linda Maccabe from the League of Women Voters of Greater Tucson says they’ve helped register about 40 people over the last two weeks.

“Your vote is absolutely important," Maccabe said.

Maccabe adds that she’s pleased with how engaged young voters are and was at Sabino High School helping eligible students register to vote this morning.

“We've been talking to them about the Electoral College because many of them don't know what that is," said Maccable. "So, we've been explaining to them that it's unique to the president's election and the rest of what we vote for is by popular vote.”

Alan Nichols from the Pima County Republican Party Legislative District 18 tells me they began registering people to vote around 4 a.m. when former President Donald Trump visited Tucson last week, helping 50 people get ready for Election Day.

“Everyone we talked to were registered to vote, which we were happy to see," said Nichols. "I thought it would be a lot more unregistered so, it was really a good news, bad news. We were out there and people were registered, which is good.”

Both organizations say while they help people register year-round, their big push is happening right now.

“We're trying to really reach out and make sure people are registered because in a couple of weeks, they won't be able to register and then they won't be able to vote," Nichols said.

The last day to register to vote in person or online in Arizona is October 7th.