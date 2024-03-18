Local nonprofit raises funds for animal rescues with handcrafted bracelets

Beading Divas, a local nonprofit organization, is making a significant impact on the lives of animals in need through handcrafted bracelets.

Partnering with six different animal rescues annually, Beading Divas aims to help take away the financial burden of vet bills and other necessities for rescued animals.

“Me and my friends make bracelets, and they’re all one of a kind; they’re all locally handcrafted, and they are predominantly made using up-cycled beads, so it’s kind of a recycling project too,” said Mead.

Lizzie Mead, Vice Chair for Beading Divas, said she wanted to create this organization after she faced substantial vet bills after a car accident involving her dogs.

"I never expected this to raise that kind of money," Mead said. “It’s just a little way of helping. If everybody did a little bit, then we would have less of an animal issue in Tucson."

Since its establishment in 2009, Beading Divas has raised over $280,000 for animal rescues. Entirely operated by volunteers, the organization currently has a team of 40 dedicated to making handcrafted bracelets.

When purchasing a bracelet, 90% of the proceeds directly support the partnered animal rescue organizations. Additionally, Beading Divas donates 100 bracelets to each rescue for them to sell, with 100% of those proceeds contributing to the animal's needs.