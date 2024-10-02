Local band Znora ready to bring 'A' game as opening act for ZZ Top show in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local rock trio Znora is getting ready for their biggest show yet. In late October, they warm up the stage at the Linda Ronstadt Music Hall for another trio: the legendary group ZZ Top.

Good Morning Tucson caught up with the members of Znora about getting in the right head space and making their hometown proud.

If you asked lead vocalist Adrián Negrete what his life has been like this past year, he'd have a short answer for you. "It's kind of like, 'eat, sleep, Znora.'"

That determination has helped Znora earn the spotlight with shows at the Rialto Theater, and in big state competitions like Alice Cooper's yearly contest in Phoenix.

Sitting in the Rialto's upper-tier seats, we asked the guys to reflect on how far they've come as a young trio.

"We were so nervous before shows, and they were smaller shows, too," drummer Josh Montaño said. "We wouldn't eat all day because we don't want to throw up. I feel like we realized how far we've come, because we can eat right before a show."

"When we were first able to play Rialto, it was kind of weird in my head," bassist and backup vocalist Johny Rohde said "It's this big venue that everyone in Tucson knows and I'm playing it."

Come Oct. 25th, the group of musicians will be ready to add another feather to their cap at a venue less than a mile down the road on Congress.

"We got to bring our best A game to that show," Negrete told us and his bandmates. Negrete, also the band's lead guitarist, said never expected to get a call from ZZ Top's management team, but he soon learned that building and keeping good relationships do pay off.

When band scouts asked the top guys at Rialto if they could recommend an opening act, Negrete said he and his mates were at the top of that list.

"The coolest thing about ZZ Top is that we didn't do it for a competition. They basically straight up were like, 'You guys are cool. Want to come open?' Yes!"

The guys will have plenty of practice to nail down their set-list. Znora's team said the band has a jam-packed schedule up and down the state throughout the month. Each rehearsal and new gig will be opportunities for Znora to learn something new about themselves.

"There's always so much (to learn)," Rohde said. "Jimi Hendrix (talked) about learning, and I'm like, 'He's literally Jimi Hendrix!'" As Rohde figures out new moves and skills, Montaño is finding better balance with the band and his college coursework.

"I always make time, whether it's me doing homework in the car after a show, or whatever," he said, "I make it work."

For Negrete, it's about using time wisely — writing more original songs and connecting with live audiences. "That's where I get most of my energy. People are having fun."

We asked Znora what they would ask ZZ Top whenever they get the chance to meet and talk before the show. Negrete, speaking for his bandmates, said he'd love to hear about their lessons in the industry, and how the younger trio can apply this knowledge.