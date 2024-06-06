Local artist's 'Tiny Tributes' to Tucson residents find permanent home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A collection of miniature figures created by local artist Rudy Flores is now on permanent display at the Mini Time Machine Museum of Miniatures in Tucson. Flores, who has been crafting these tiny figures for nine years, designed them to reflect personal stories and foster community connection.

Flores began this project, known as "Tiny Tributes," to engage more deeply with Tucsonans. "It's important to feel connected to the community," he said. "People come in and share their stories, and I walk away with something from each of them."

The figures, which reflect each subject's occupation, personal moments or hobbies, give them the opportunity to add their own stories to the exhibit, bringing together the entire community. "There's so much that divides us. This project brings everyone together," he said.

The new exhibit offers a regular home for these figures, preserving the stories behind them. Flores hopes it will become a resource for anyone interested in learning about the lives of Tucson's residents, whether visiting the museum in person or online.