Local art show raises awareness for Missing and Murdered Indigenous People

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — An art show this weekend is shining a spotlight on the crisis of Missing and Murdered Indigenous People (MMIP), an issue impacting Native communities locally and across the nation.

The event, organized by Josie Rios, aims to raise awareness and support for this ongoing crisis.

"We are number four in reported cases of missing and murdered Indigenous women," Rios said. "This is a worldwide crisis. It’s happening here in Tucson. Mainly women are being murdered or kidnapped—our aunties, our grandmas, our mamas, our nieces, and our two-spirit relatives are being taken at a drastic rate."

Rios mentioned that fear and lack of serious attention from law enforcement are reasons why many cases are overlooked.

"People are scared to report their cases or they’re not taken seriously by family members or law enforcement. Because of that, nobody wants to keep reporting, and abusers aren’t held accountable."

In response, Rios has organized an art show featuring 13 local Indigenous artists. All proceeds will go toward supporting the MMIP movement, helping families with travel expenses, creating fliers, and keeping the issue in the spotlight.

The show will be held Saturday at the 4th Avenue Coalition Space from 6 to 9 p.m.