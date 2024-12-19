'Learn to Earn': Pima County offers classes for low-income residents to become tech-savvy

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A group of 20 local residents is now more tech-savvy after three classes have graduated from the Pima County Office of Digital Inclusion’s “Learn to Earn” series.

The initiative, designed to help low-income individuals with limited digital skills, offers free training on basic computer usage, online safety, and more.

The program was launched with the help of a $25,000 grant from Comcast, along with 100 laptops to motivate students to finish the course and give them the tools to continue learning.

Ramon Olivas, one of the program’s first graduates, said his journey helped him re-learn technology that has drastically changed since he first learned it years ago.

"Now there's all these different images that do all these different things," Olivas said. "I would click on something and not understand, and I would turn off the computer."

After completing the five-week course, which consists of two-hour classes each week, Olivas said he now feels more comfortable with technology and has learned to relax.

He and eight other students were part of the first English-speaking graduating class, where they learned how to navigate basic computer functions, use essential apps, and protect themselves from online threats like scammers.

The program also allows students to earn their own laptop upon completion, providing them with the tools to continue their learning and use technology in their daily lives.

Yvette Romero One of the first 'Learn to Earn' graduating classes

"Now that I got the foundation, I'm thinking that I want to learn how to develop a website based on some of my photos," Olivas said, referring to a collection of photos he has that represent the heart and history of his neighborhood.

As demand for digital literacy programs grows, around 100 people are currently on the waitlist for “Learn to Earn.”

Yvette Romero, office manager of Digital Inclusion, helps instruct one of the classes. She points to the need for people to virtually connect with family or do medical visits from home.

"Having a doctor's appointment at home, if you physically don't feel good enough to go into their office, being able to make that connection," Romero said. "Or, just literally having safe fun on the Internet, you know, like YouTube."

For Romero, the most rewarding part of the program is making connections within the community.

"It's fulfilling to know that you're helping your community, that you're part of," Romero said.

To apply for one of the classes, offered in either English or Spanish, Romero encourages interested individuals to contact her directly at 520-724-7695 to set up a one-on-one session to evaluate needs and determine if they meet the program’s criteria.

The next "Learn to Earn" class starts Jan. 7, 2025, and will be offered in both English and Spanish.