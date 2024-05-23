Kindergarten students at Davidson Elementary take big step toward first grade

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — It’s graduation month for thousands of students and families in Pima County. Today, kindergartners from Davidson Elementary School received their certificate of promotion.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

One by one, Davidson’s kindergarten class of 2024 marched their way to their teachers to get their certificate of promotion.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Families were anxiously waiting with their phones ready to record, making sure to get a snapshot of this special day.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

Loved ones showed up with handfuls of balloons and flowers for their little graduates.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9

With certificates in hand, I asked a few trailblazers what they’re most looking forward to in the first grade.

Jazmine: “Getting new friends.”

Leonel: “'Cause it’s a different school.”

Evie: “We get to go on field trips.”

Elijah: “Subtracting!”

As the kids said goodbye to their friends and teachers, I also asked what they’ll miss the most about kindergarten.

Evie: “Teachers!”

Elijah: “Learning.”

Jazmine: “Playing and doing math.”

These future leaders of America have big dreams and already know what they want to be when they grow up.

Leonel: “Astronaut.”

Evie: “I want to be a singer when I grow up!”

Jazmine: “A manager!”

Elijah: “A firefighter!”

The kids are now on their way to first grade. By the year 2036, this kindergarten class will be walking across the stage for their high school graduation.

Jacqueline Aguilar | KGUN 9