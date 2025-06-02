'KidVenture Summer Day Camp' takes over The Salvation Army

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For kids, summer camps can be more than a place to pass the time. In Midtown, The Salvation Army’s ‘KidVenture Summer Day Camp’ started Monday and runs through July, but there's still space for more to join.

The KidVenture Summer Day Camp is from now until July 3rd at the All Nations location in Midtown off Speedway and Alvernon.

This camp runs Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. for $75 a week. That includes meals, educational activities, and even weekly field trips.

Major Andres Espinoza of The Salvation Army says kids will have the opportunity to learn in and out of the classroom.

"During these four weeks, we have field trips on Wednesdays. We’ll go to the zoo, bowling, and we have different places—museums, once a week," she said.

The first day of the camp kicked off with 14 kids participating, one of them is Mateo, who shares what he’s most excited about.

“We’re going to take field trips and we’re going to do science," said Mateo.

Another student, Marium, says she’s looking forward to going to museums around Tucson with her friends from school who joined the camp with her.

“We’re gonna see cool things at the museum like animals that used to exist, but don’t exist anymore,” Mariam said.

Kids ages 6-12 can sign up. The Salvation Army says spaces are limited, and another summer camp at their Amphi Corps location starts later this month.