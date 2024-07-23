Kamala Harris's presidency run sparks conversations about her abortion rights stance

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Vice President Kamala Harris campaigns for the presidency, her stance on abortion rights has become a focal point for many voters, promoting conversations with both anti-abortion and abortion rights advocates.

As Harris has been open about abortion rights, President Joe Biden relied on her to talk about the complicated subject, saying as a Catholic, he wasn’t comfortable with the topic. With abortion rights a key issue for voters this November, it will likely be at the forefront of Harris's presidential campaign.

Claire Knipe, political director for Arizona List, says the abortion rights organization is glad Harris is opening doors to different aspects of women’s healthcare.

“I just think it’s really exciting to have someone who is willing, to one, just say the word abortion," said Knipe. "Point blank and to really center an issue that a lot of people have been afraid to talk about that has been seen as taboo.”

On the other hand, Jeannelle Hernandez, with the anti-abortion group Pro-Love Tucson, tells me a potential Harris presidency is alarming when weighing out her abortion rights stance.

“We’re talking about people’s bodies," said Hernandez. "Knowing those things about her, obviously it puts us in a weird place and puts us in a place of extreme concern.”

Harris visited Tucson in May following the Arizona Supreme Court’s ruling on abortion rights, as part of her “Fight for Reproductive Rights Tour.”

“Because of Donald Trump, one in three women of reproductive age in our country live in a state that has a trump abortion ban," said Vice President Harris.

She’s also the first vice president to visit a clinic run by Planned Parenthood.

If Harris becomes the democratic nominee for president, she could have a greater emphasis on abortion rights as a key part of her campaign.