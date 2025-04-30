Just fungi stuff: Sunset Mushroom supplying kitchens all over Southern AZ

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A former government cybersecurity expert has traded firewalls for fungi, cultivating gourmet mushrooms in the desert and supplying them to nearly 30 restaurants across southern Arizona.

Bobby Richardson, co-owner of Sunset Mushrooms, began his journey into mushroom farming during the COVID-19 lockdown.

"It started a few years back actually, when we went down for the lockdown for COVID," he said. "Kinda just got interested in like home gardening and stuff like that. So we started small, just growing some fruits and vegetables, some microgreens and stuff like that. Over time, as things evolved, we've now expanded into growing mushrooms."

Operating out of a 4,000-square-foot warehouse in Sierra Vista, Sunset Mushrooms specializes in cultivating varieties like Lion's Mane, Chestnut, and Blue Oyster mushrooms.

"We've got specific areas for cultivating, for harvesting, for refrigeration," Richardson explained. "So we've got it down to a pretty good science."

Richardson's dedication starts early... and runs throughout the morning and afternoon.

"I start at like three in the morning!" he said, referring to his delivery schedule.

On Tuesday, KGUN9 tagged along for stops at the University of Arizona, Hotel Congress, and Forbes Meat Company in Tucson.

Ben Forbes, owner of Forbes Meat Company, has been incorporating Sunset Mushrooms into his menu since the restaurant opened.

"Anybody who's doing something passionately on a small scale like they are—their passion definitely always comes through the product," Forbes said.

His restaurant features a medley of Sunset Mushrooms' varieties, sautéed simply with salt, pepper, and garlic.

Sunset Mushrooms' reach extends beyond Tucson.

According to Richardson, restaurants in Tucson, Sierra Vista and Bisbee are regular clientele. Plus, they've recently expanded to Phoenix.

Their products are also available for purchase through their website, and they have plans to expand their offerings to include dried powders, tinctures, and cultivation supplies.