July monsoon storm damage aftermath at Midtown apartment complex

Recent monsoon storms ripped through southern Arizona. The heavy rain caused the roof of one apartment complex in midtown to rip off in mid-July. One resident living there says she dealt with exposed mold because of the damage.

Madison Holley says she wasn’t able to get a hold of property management or maintenance for repairs quickly enough and was left with no choice but to sleep in here.

“It's not about the personal belongings, it's about not having a home," said Holley. "I don't have anywhere to sleep. I don't have anywhere to shower.”

Holley says maintenance used tarps to cover the roof to keep water from leaking inside. Still, part of her ceiling formed a large bubble.

"And they told me to poke a hole in the ceiling and just let the water drain," Holley said. "So, I was changing out buckets every 5 minutes into the sink and outside and then it had reached a point where it was uncontrollable.”

Holley says she had no choice but to terminate her lease, which property management accommodated at no cost. Her decision was confirmed after the American Red Cross went to her apartment and said it was uninhabitable.

“It was nice to have somebody there that knew what next steps I needed to take because I’ve never been in a situation that has left me this vulnerable," said Holley.

Martin Lopez, city code enforcer for City of Tucson, says another unit was condemned after the roof was completely blown off.

“In the meantime, the owners are responsible for assisting the tenant and moving them to another unit or however they do their arrangements with the tenant," said Lopez"

Holley says by the time she was offered a hotel, she was receiving help from the American Red Cross and didn’t take the offer.

A laborer at the complex, Patrick Scoggin, says if insurance didn’t take two weeks to get to Tucson after the storm, the cleanup could’ve started sooner.

“Of course because they would’ve given us the go ahead to get a hazmat team or whatever in here and get all this stripped down," Scoggin said.

As repairs continue at the complex, a statement from Fort Lowell Realty and Property Management says,

"As a result of the recent storms, and tornado-like winds, the roof at 2424 N. Park was compromised.

This matter is being handled.

The owner made a claim with their insurance company and the adjuster has been out.

In addition, the owner has gone over and above what is required and offered to put the tenants up in a hotel, and some tenants accepted this offer.

Per the AZ Landlord Tenant Act, the tenants have the option of terminating their lease without penalty."

In the meantime, Holley’s searching for housing. She and her service dog are going back and forth staying with family.