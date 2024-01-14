Japanese New Year Festival in Midtown

Yume Japanese Gardens held a Japanese New Year Festival on January 13 to celebrate the near year while sharing Japanese culture with the Tucson community.

“Of course this being a Japanese garden, we try to respect all of the Japanese customs and bring them to the Tucson community so they can also enjoy these wonderful ancient cultures,” shared Paul Amiel who is a volunteer with Yume Japanese Gardens.

Yume Japanese Gardens is located in Midtown at 2130 N Alvernon. It features a museum, art gallery and gardens on about 2/3 of an acre on land. It aims to bring a sense of calmness.

“We’re a place where you can connect not only with the environment, but really with the inner self,” said Curator and Associate Director of Yume Japanese Gardens, Cristiana Bertoldi. “They’re peaceful, they’re tranquil.”

At the New Year festival people enjoyed music, food and had the opportunity to create a traditional Japanese new year decoration, Mochibana.

The Japanese new year started on January 1, unlike the lunar new year which takes place in February. 2024 is the year of the dragon and is supposed to signify opportunity.

Yume Japanese Gardens hosts events throughout the year for different holidays and occasions.