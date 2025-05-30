It belongs in a museum: Children's Museum Tucson takes over Carswell-Bing building

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Children's Museum Tucson is expanding its reach with the upcoming opening of the Angel Charity for Children Education Center, housed in the newly renovated Evelyn Carswell-Bing Building at 130 S. Scott Ave.

The expansion, set to open to the public the first week of June, aims to provide additional space for exhibits, a new coffee shop, and a gift shop, enhancing the museum's offerings for families year-round.

“We send a clear message to the community and to the kids in our community that we see you, we hear you, and we’re for you,” said an event organizer during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.

The museum acquired the building in May 2023 and collaborated with Swaim Associates Architects and Sundt Construction to transform it into a dedicated education center.

"Since then, we’ve partnered with Swaim and Sundt, and they’ve helped us turn it into a beautiful education center designed just for children,” said Hilary Van Alsburg, Executive Director of Children's Museum Tucson.

The relocation of the museum's administrative offices to the new building frees up space in the flagship building, the historic Carnegie Library building.

“We’re able to clear up all that space that formerly was in the downtown Carnegie Library," Van Alsburg said. "And so that space will be opened up for exhibits and a new coffee shop and new gift shop—more space for kids and families."

This expansion was made possible by a $1 million grant from Angel Charity for Children, marking the organization's largest single grant to date for one beneficiary.

“It’s our largest single grant to date for one single beneficiary,” noted Kellie Terhune Neely, 2024 General Chair of Angel Charity for Children.

The new education center includes three colorful program rooms designed to host field trips, after-school programs, arts activities, and camps, with a focus on increasing accessibility for children from Title I schools. The museum anticipates serving an additional 40,000 children in the first year alone, with an estimated 60,000 more visitors annually.

With this expansion, the Children's Museum Tucson moves closer to realizing its vision of creating a comprehensive children's museum campus, further solidifying its commitment to inspiring children and families through exploration, creativity, and lifelong learning.