Inclusivity is the name of the game for a new neighborhood sports program

Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports offers free sports programs for people living with physical disabilities— and they want to spread the word about their new push for inclusivity across Tucson middle schools.

This program is called ASIS, adaptive sports in schools. They are going out to Tucson school districts and into physical education classes to teach children of all ages and all abilities the joys of wheelchair sports.

“It's an incredible feeling to see a child or an adult get moving again," said Mia Hansen, Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports. "Perhaps after a traumatic injury or after living their life without knowing that there's a sport for them that they can participate in."

Wheelchair basketball, tennis and cycling for kids will help bridge that gap for parents to know their child is not missing out when it comes to sports, social interaction and living a healthy lifestyle.

“They made my daughter feel accepted and okay in her own skin," said Rosario Rojas. "They taught her it's okay to be different.”

Whether it is limb loss or spinal cord injuries, program leaders at Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports tell KGUN9 wheelchair sports are for everyone.

There are lots of able body after school sport programs for kids but there are very few programs that have programs like this, that really allow kids with a physical disability to participate like normal…. free of charge.

“The camaraderie of just having friends or people to get you out in the community is just so beneficial,” said Adam Finney of Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports.

For more on Southern Arizona Adaptive Sports and their new initiative for neighbors, visit their website or call (520) 370-0588.