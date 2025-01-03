In wake of New Orleans attack, Tucson Police and residents discuss security

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — In New Orleans, during the early hours of New Year's Day, there was an attack on the famous Bourbon Street that killed 14 people.

For Tucson resident Linda Ingebrand, it had her thinking about events in downtown Tucson like the New Year's Eve celebrations.

"We have to bring this new year in with peace and love and we really need to get back to being neighbors," she said.

The Tucson Police Department sent KGUN 9 a statement that said events like New Year's Eve involve a lot of planning in terms of security:

There is a lot that goes into these events, from the City to the event planners, and if they choose to have TPD there as an off-duty security measure or they hire another type of security staff. We understand, with the recent event, why you would want to discuss these topics, but thankfully we haven't had anything like that happen here. Tucson Police Department

For Ingebrand, she said she would like to see more police presence at events like that but the 2024 celebrations were peaceful.

And now with the country reeling from attacks, she hopes things change in the new year.