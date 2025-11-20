Iconic 'Goddess of Agave' mural to come down - but she may rise again

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The 1918 Tucson Warehouse and Transfer Building complex at 440 N. Seventh Ave. downtown is slated for renovation, but what does the future hold for the beautiful "Goddess of Agave" mural on the side of the four-story building?

Benjamin Supply, a tenant in the complex, was acquired in 2022 by family-owned Central Arizona Supply, which is leading the $5.2 million redesign. The project, set to begin in January with exterior work in spring, will convert the space into a luxury appliance and plumbing showroom featuring steel-and-glass architecture, a design center and a demonstration kitchen.

"We love the mural; it is spectacular and means a lot to the community," said Jeremy Smith, creative director at Central Arizona Supply. "Unfortunately, the stucco is failing and the wall needs to be replaced, so the mural in its current form will likely be removed."

Smith said the company intends to work with the artist, Rock Martinez, to recreate the piece on a more durable surface with protective coating. Possible new locations include the building's rear façade, a large wall near the parkway, or even an interior site within the development.

Martinez, who painted "Goddess of Agave" in 2016, told KGUN he is open to collaborating with the owners and community partners to preserve the work's significance. "My long-standing hope is that 'Goddess of Agave' can be preserved in a respectful way," he said.

Central Arizona Supply has already reached out to Martinez to discuss options, costs and timelines. "Our next step is to meet with him, review available space on the site and develop a plan for a durable, beautiful piece the community will continue to enjoy," Smith said. "We are committed to finding a solution that works for everyone."