I saw the sign: HB2179 could put limits on marijuana ads on billboards, outdoor media

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona lawmakers are advancing House Bill 2179, aiming to tighten regulations on marijuana advertising to prevent appeals to underage audiences and curb unlicensed sales.

The bill, introduced by Representative Selina Bliss, passed the House on Feb. 13 with a 51-3 vote and is currently under Senate consideration.

The proposed legislation seeks to prohibit marijuana businesses from using names that resemble food or drink brands marketed to children, images of toys, cartoons, or fictional characters, depictions of marijuana consumption, and references to THC potency levels in their advertisements.

Michael O'Brien, CEO of Ponderosa Dispensary and president of the Arizona Dispensary Association, expressed industry support for the bill's objectives.

"We certainly as an industry have no desire to market to children, so we're very accepting of these things," he said.

O'Brien emphasized that the legislation targets unregulated entities rather than compliant dispensaries.

"Smoke shops, or grey-market delivery services that aren't licensed—it would prevent the advertisers from working with those unregulated groups," he explained.

The bill aligns with existing packaging restrictions designed to distinguish legal products from illicit ones.

O'Brien highlighted instances of trademark infringement by unlicensed sellers.

"If you go into a smoke shop, you can get a pack [called] NERDS, that's arguably trademark infringement," he said. "And you can hold it up to a regular pack and it's exactly the same."

Consumers like Noah Lewandowski-Miller acknowledge the impact of current advertising methods.

When asked what drew him to a dispensary, he responded, "The billboards, actually!"

He added that newer, digital advertising methods, such as Instagram posts, often go unnoticed.

"Nowadays, all the advertising I see for dispensaries is on Instagram, and I'm just scrolling right past that," he remarked.

As HB 2179 progresses through the legislative process, O'Brien and others contend it reflects Arizona's commitment to responsible marijuana marketing practices, aiming to protect underage individuals and ensure that advertising aligns with public health objectives.