'I can't go anywhere without an elevator;' Tucson House residents reflect on living conditions

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The elevators at Tucson House are now fixed after being broken on Sunday night and Monday. For someone like Alice Ellis, the lack of elevators created challenges for her mobility.

"They'll get one working," she said. "And it will be down to one elevator for 15 to 18 hours, and then they'll have two. Then, they'll have one again."

She moved into Tucson House 14 years ago after her husband passed away. She said for the past five or six years, there have been negative changes at the apartment complex.

"It was very nice when I first got here," she said. "It was wonderful."

But now she's dealing with bugs and mobility challenges, she said.

"The cockroaches were storming my apartment," she said.

The whole building is set to be renovated in the summer where they'll tackle one floor at a time. The project will take about 30 months, according to the City of Tucson.