Hundreds of kids fill up their Easter baskets at the City of Tucson's 'EGGstravaganza' in Midtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As Easter is approaching, the City of Tucson and Raising Cane's partnered to host the annual ‘EGGstravaganza’ event on Saturday, April 12, at Dorris J. Thompson Park in Midtown.

The 26th annual event ran from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The community was invited to enjoy free activities, check out different vendors, take pictures with the Easter Bunny and kids up to 12 years old participated in egg hunts.

Recreation Coordinator Santino Almazan says the egg hunts get pretty competitive.

“They’re (kids) usually very excited. They get out there and are looking for whatever eggs they can gather up,” he said. “They get their goodie bags after the egg hunt and a chance to win a basket. Definitely been great watching them and their enthusiasm as they run out on the fields.”

Almazan has overseen the event for the last few years and loves seeing all the community members out having a great time.

“It’s always great to provide good family fun events for the community to come out and just enjoy themselves free of charge, and just be able to have a good time,” he said.