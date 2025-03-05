Hundreds march through Downtown Tucson for a 'March Against Monarchy'

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Hundreds of Tucsonans met at Armory park before marching through Downtown Tucson to City Hall where a few protesters addressed Tucson's Mayor and Council.

“We’re concerned about saving our democracy,” said Bennett Burke, the media spokesperson for the event organizers, Mobilize Tucson.

This protest was part of a series of nationwide calls to action by grassroots advocacy group 50501. The movement started shortly after the inauguration of President Donald Trump. They say they're fighting to "uphold the constitution and end executive overreach."

“We are very concerned about the things happening in our country right now," Burke said. "Executive overreach, Elon Musk doing things that only Congress is allowed to do by the Constitution."

President Trump has been a vocal supporter of Billionaire Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency's dramatic budget-cutting efforts, calling it "one of the most important initiatives." Though not officially the head of the department, Musk serves there as a "special government employee."

Musk was even present at President Trump's first joint address to Congress where he was recognized for his work with DOGE.

The DOGE website says the department has saved the Federal government $105 billion, which is about 0.3% of the current national debt.

Those cuts are inspiring some Americans, like protester Ursula Schneider, to speak up in ways they haven't before.

“We are super super concerned about what’s happening in our country right now," she said. We’re seeing an aristocracy take over; we’re seeing an oligarchy take over. We want to do our part to speak out against the darkness that’s coming on our country.”

This was Schneider's first protest. She brought her extended family, including grandchildren. the family says they joined the protest because it's important to speak out now more than ever.

Burke agrees.

“All the things that are happening are going to hurt Americans right left and center,” he said.

Burke and mobilize Tucson say that as more voices join their protests, local and Federal representatives are more likely to hear them.

“Our elected representatives— both republican and democrat—aren’t standing up to what’s happening," Burke said. "We believe they won’t stand up until we the people make them stand up.”