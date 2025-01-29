How modern technology helps the blind, visually impaired

January is World Braille Literacy Month,a time to learn more about the importance of braille and how it helps blind or visually impaired people.

Navigating the digital world as a young adult who is blind means using technology in ways most people don’t even consider.

Despite being completely blind, 14-year-old Zoe Friesen’s world is one of independence.

“With the Be My Eyes app, I can now make food for myself," said Friesen.

She navigates life with the help of technology, such as screen readers, voice commands, or other accessibility apps. However, some websites do not include blind or visually impaired people.

“I wish people would add more image descriptions. Websites that are specifically made for blind and low vision users will do that, but other websites won't because they don't really think about blind or low vision users going on their sites," Friesen said.

Since kindergarten, Friesen has been trained to use technology for people like her at SAAVI, the Southern Arizona Association for the Visually Impaired. There, she learned to read braille and use the Monarch, a one-of-a-kind device that costs $18,000.

“There’s only a few of them in the state and probably just a couple hundred in the country," said Jamie Trausch, chief technology officer at SAAVI.

The Monarch turns digital text into braille, so users like Friesen can read books, take notes, and do schoolwork on their own. Once the pilot program at her school receives more funding, she will be the first in line to start using it in class.

In February, Friesen is showcasing her skills at the Arizona Regional Braille Challenge where kids from elementary to high school from all over the state meet at the Arizona State School for the Deaf and Blind for the competition.