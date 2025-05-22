How do you feel about parks in your neighborhood?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Several issues have been reported in Tucson parks, prompting social media users to share their thoughts on homelessness, crime, and overall upkeep.

The City of Tucson's Parks and Recreation Department has hosted several Open House events this year, and KGUN 9 attended the most recent one to learn more about how Tucsonans feel about their neighborhood parks.

Chuck Irvin has attended all eight Open House events so far this year. "I just wanted to get a feel for the positive side of the city and the good things that they do," he said.

He was open to having a longer conversation on how recent events have impacted Tucson parks, including the closure of Santa Rita Park.

“We think to change things is by punishing people. And that is not how you change human behavior. You change human behavior by rewarding it and educating them and giving them the resources to be the citizen that you want them to be," said Irvin, reflecting on the socioeconomic factors that tie into homelessness.

He appreciated the Open House that provided an opportunity for the community to connect through raffles, art classes, and table tennis tournaments.

“Even though Tucson is doing well with their park systems, they can do better,” he added.

KGUN 9 will be meeting with the Tucson Parks and Recreation Director this week to continue the conversation on issues impacting Tucson parks.