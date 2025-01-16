'Hot Ones' show opens pop-up restaurant in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The popular "Hot Ones" YouTube show where celebrities eat increasingly spicy chicken wings while answering tough questions is opening a pop-up restaurant in partnership with Barrio Brewing.

"In partnership with First We Feast and powered by Mealco, the exclusive pop-up will give diners in Tucson the opportunity to get their hands on the show's famous spicy chicken wings and hot sauces starting today, January 16," the restaurant's marketing team said in a press release.

The restaurant opened on January 16 and the wings and sandwiches are ready for delivery or pick-up at hotonesdelivery.com or via Uber Eats, GrubHub, and Doordash.

The restaurant's hours of operation:

● Monday – Thursday: 11:00AM – 09:30PM

● Friday: 11:00AM – 04:00PM / 07:00PM – 10:00PM

● Saturday: 11:00AM – 10:00PM

● Sunday: 11:00AM – 09:30PM

"The menu features diners' choice of delicious 6-piece or 12-piece wings, in addition to righteously spicy crispy chicken sandwiches, coated in sauces tested by A-list stars during the current season of the show," the restaurant said.

The lineup of sauces includes: Los Calientes Rojo: Spicy and tropical, Los Calientes Verde, Los Calientes Barbacoa, the Classic™ Chili Maple, the Original Buffalo, and the Last Dab Apollo Hot Sauce.

KGUN 9 will have more information.