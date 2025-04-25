Hope in the Park: Resource fair offers immediate and long-term support for people experiencing homelessness

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Local organizations and nonprofits gathered for Hope in the Park, a resource fair for people experiencing homelessness, Friday morning at Freedom Park in Midtown.

A range of services were available, but organizers were also thinking long-term, offering real paths forward and not just temporary fixes.

The City of Tucson’s Multi-Disciplinary Outreach Team (MDOT) and Homeless Connect organized Hope in the Park.

“These events, they truly matter, and they truly change people’s lives," said Zion Alderette, a case manager for the City of Tucson and Housing First.

Some of those providing support, like Alderette, have experienced hardships themselves.

“I myself was unsheltered at several points in my life, and I actually received some of the services that we are hosting here today," Alderette shared.

One participant, Toni, told me it’s helpful to have a variety of organizations in the same location.

“I went through COPE, The Haven for substance abuse, Villa Maria, too....they have a lot of great things out here.”

Some services available at Hope in the Park, included health screenings, showers, housing assistance, and access to identification cards, as well as haircuts to help people feel like themselves again.

“They will probably feel happy after getting their haircut, a lot of them are probably looking for a job and they’ll feel ready with their fresh haircut," said Luz Imelda Toledo, a local hairstylist.

I met Theodore McGuire, a community impact specialist for Community Medical Services, who opened up about his recovery. McGuire helps others going through similar struggles he faced.

“I started college and found a job at CMS, and now I help people to this day and help people get off opiates and fentanyl, and other things of that nature.

Many others, like Alderette, Toni, and McGuire, say events like these can change lives.

“And the individuals can potentially just live one more day. A lot of times, it is a matter of life and death," Alderette said. "It is a matter of just surviving that extra day.”

Find resources for people experiencing homelessness here.