Hope and healing: Free support services for cancer patients at Midtown nonprofit

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — For cancer patients, support goes beyond medicine. The Arizona Foundation for Cancer offers non-medical support services to help patients navigate through every step.

Wendy Capullo, executive director at the Arizona Foundation for Cancer says they serve over 1,500 cancer patients. The foundation provides a wide range of services at no cost.

"We have support groups, we've got integrative therapies, we have wigs and head coverings, bras and prostheses. We also offer house cleaning services for patients who are post-surgical. Gas cards which are a biggie," said Capullo.

A one-stop destination where patients walk in for care and walk out feeling better and empowered.

"When you see women coming in here, I can tell you most of them walk a little hunched over. They don't have self-confidence, they don't feel good about themselves after having a bilateral mastectomy. They come in here, we fit them with a bra. We fit them with prosthesis and they walk out standing straight," Capullo said.

Suzann Filleul was diagnosed with stage 4 ovarian cancer in 2018, soon finding the foundation and using it as a lifeline.

"So it was into my—I would say my second chemo treatment where I saw a piece of paper or a pamphlet that talked about the resource center," Filleul said.

Seven years ago, Filleul tried reiki for the first time at the foundation, started getting massages, and then a wig.

"I found one that's similar to my hair and so I got a wig and then I really got into the hats, they have beautiful, fun hats so I really got into those. So, actually, hairless wasn't terrible for me," said Filleul.

The foundation's mission is to help make the fight against cancer a little easier.

"When people think of cancer, they think of cancer and chemo and it is not that simple. There's so much in between. The financial burden. Just the everyday worry and stress of everything that's going on in your life," said Capullo.

Contact the foundation here if you'd like to volunteer or sign up for services.