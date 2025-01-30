Honoring fallen firefighters: TFD hosts annual memorial ceremony

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Each year the Tucson Fire Department hosts a memorial ceremony honoring the eight lives lost on the line of duty since the department’s formation in 1881 and retirees who have passed away in the last year.

This year’s ceremony was held on Saturday, January 25, which coincided with Firefighter Cancer Awareness Month.

According to the International Association of Firefighters, occupational cancer is the leading cause of line-of-duty deaths in the fire service. It accounted for 72% of the deaths in 2023, according to the IAFF.

TFD Fire Chief Chuck Ryan says the annual ceremony is important for the community and its members.

“We’re constantly hiring new people, people who have no background in the fire service and it’s important for them to hear about those who have walked before them and it’s important for the community to know about that because it’s often forgotten,” Ryan said.

All eight names of those who lost their lives in the line of duty and the 10 retirees who died this past year were read and bells were rung.

“It’s certainly a somber moment, but it’s also a joyous moment,” Ryan said. “It’s a joyous occasion in that we are celebrating the lives of people who are true heroes, people who are willing to lay down their lives in defense of others and defense of community.”

Families who lost loved ones were in attendance, including the wife and daughter of Captain Jackie J. deHaro.

“As a spouse, she was everything to me,” deHaro’s wife, Laura Baker said. “My daughter and I had nine years with her and we were just so fortunate for her to spread her love, in a sense leadership and the ability to live life to the fullest each day.”

She passed away on June 13, 2020, from occupational lung cancer. She had 21 years of service with TFD.

“She really treated every call as if it was a family member and in a sense demanded that same respect from her crew and going out to anyone in the community no matter who they were or what color they were or anything. She was just a great leader in the community,” Laura Baker said.

Her daughter, Jordan Baker said the ceremony is emotional, but it’s important to remember all of those who have lost their lives – including her mom.

“Jackie was incredible. She was so full of life and love. She always showed me so much compassion and was very exuberant, she loved life and she loved those around her,” Jordan Baker said.

TFD has a partnership with the University of Arizona and Dr. Jeff Burgess to do more research relating to occupational cancer in the fire service.

“Through Dr. Burgess’ work, just last year the International Agency for Research on Cancer, classified the occupation of firefighting, the job, as a known human carcinogen,” Ryan said.

Ryan says with the help of their occupational health program, they’ve been able to detect cancer in earlier stages.

“Which gives a much more beneficial potential for a positive outcome,” Ryan said.