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Historic Steinfeld Gallery showcases Tucson artists in season-closing community exhibit

The downtown gallery is celebrating the end of its season with work from artists across the Tucson community.
The historic Steinfeld Gallery is bringing together artists from across Tucson for a season-closing exhibit that celebrates the city's diverse cultural identities.
Historic Steinfeld Gallery showcases Tucson artists in season-ending community exhibit
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TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The historic Steinfeld Gallery is bringing together artists from across Tucson for a season-ending exhibit that celebrates the city's diverse cultural identities.

The downtown exhibit gives art lovers the chance to experience a wide range of styles while celebrating local artists and their work. Artists and curators collaborated to create pieces that reflect all of Tucson's cultural identities.

Artist and curator Cornelia Jensen said the variety of work on display is part of what makes the exhibit special.

"Everyone's very different, as you can see, but it goes together. This is the voice of Steinfeld. Everyone can have such a different vision under the same roof, and we all get along. It's a really nice community," Jensen said.

While this is the final exhibit of the season, Steinfeld plans to host more exhibits soon.

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