Historic Courthouse hosts Children's Museum Tucson for weekly free activities for young kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — The Historic Pima County Courthouse is hosting the Children’s Museum Tucson (CMT) every week for free S.T.E.M. and arts activities in the outdoor courtyard.

And the best part? It’s free!

Each Thursday, preschool-aged kids have their choice of different stimulating activities, such as coloring, story time and jumping around on outdoor playground equipment.

This Thursday, museum employees read "The Very Hungry Caterpillar."

One of the attendees, Rudi Gonzalez, is always on the hunt for fun, interactive things to do with her 17-month old baby.

She saw the free program on Facebook and stopped by today for the first time.

Gonzalez tells me she loves that her son can pick what he chooses to do with all the options available.

“Of course the story time is always great," Gonzalez said. "He didn’t want to sit for very long, so he was able to sit here for story time and then continue to play, too.”

Another first-timer to the program, Katie Williams tells me she loves having a clean, public space outdoors to take her son.

While he’s too young to color and use scissors for art, he's exposed to lots of visual stimulation.

“I love that he’s able to see kids of all different ages, too, and just seeing how other kids interact," Williams said. "It’s just a great social opportunity for him.”

Both Gonzalez and Williams say they’ll continue to show up every Thursday.

Making this program not only a place for children to interact, but for parents, too.

“If you’re a mom and you have kiddos, I would suggest coming on out,” Gonzalez said.

This program runs from 11 a.m.-1 p.m until May 23. The courthouse is located at 115 N. Church Ave. downtown.