Helping hands: Non-profit The Singletons to open hub to help single-parent families dealing with cancer

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A nonprofit that supports single-parent families coping with cancer is expanding its reach in Southern Arizona.

The Singletons, based in Phoenix, has announced plans to open a permanent hub in midtown Tucson to better serve families like Victoria Bautista’s.

“I remember the surgeon telling me, ‘Well, it’s not easy to say.’ He said that my son had cancer,” said Bautista. Liam was diagnosed with cancer at just 4 months old.

“It’s really hard when you’re the only person who is doing everything for them, unfortunately,” she said.

For years, The Singletons used Diamond Children’s Medical Center as a monthly distribution point to deliver meals and supplies to families during treatment.

“Then they were like, ‘Hey you know, we’re here every month, we like to give the families meals, that way you don’t have to worry about that part,’” Bautista recalled.

The organization provides groceries, toys and household essentials that aren’t covered by public assistance programs.

“Laundry detergent, paper towels, toilet paper, toothpaste and toothbrushes — everything that you need in your home to kind of run it smoothly,” said Jody Boyd, founder and CEO of The Singletons.

Boyd said having a dedicated space in Tucson will allow the nonprofit to expand services.

“Instead of going out and distributing out of the parking lot, they’ll be able to come to us,” she said.

“With this expansion, I see us by the end of the year giving to 100 families a month,” Boyd added.

Bautista, whose son has since had his tumor removed, said the help she received made a lasting difference.

“Helping others, especially in their time of need — it means a lot for somebody who is doing everything by themselves,” she said.

The new midtown mini-hub is expected to open within the next month.