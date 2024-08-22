Helping guests find work at Sister José Women's Center

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Finding stable employment can be challenging for people experiencing homelessness, facing barriers sometimes making it hard to maintain a job. The "Impact Project" at Sister José Women's Center helps women with extended housing while allowing them to work at the shelter.

The “Impact Project" serves unhoused women who are deeply affected by their circumstances, through hardships, such as disability or extreme poverty.

Guests like Jessica Willems joined the project two months ago in the kitchen as a dishwasher. She also does food prep and custodial work.

“I had just gotten out of jail and I was put in a program at Desert Gardens and Desert Gardens referred me here," Willems said.

Those in the project work three-hour shifts and are paid minimum wage.

“It's really, really made a difference in my life. I’m getting an apartment and so I’m not gonna be out on the streets and it makes a world of a difference," said Willems. "I’m gonna get a job and I love this.”

The project allows guests to connect with volunteers and create relationships in a work-like environment. Senior volunteer kitchen coordinator, Kelly Stefanski, says she's proud of all the hardworking guests.

“Everyone has a story and I am taken aback by the strength of these women, and their perseverance and their ability to move forward," said Stefanski.

With this work, guests can freshen up their resume when they start looking for jobs elsewhere. But Deanna Gillingham, a former guest turned kitchen manager, has different plans.

“It’ll give me more experience to go to — well, I’m planning on retiring from here," Gillingham said. "So, I won’t be going anywhere else.”