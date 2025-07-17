Help ‘Stuff the Bus’ with school supplies this Friday in Midtown

The Salvation Army Tucson and Sun Tran are hosting a ‘Stuff-the-Bus’ school supply drive on Friday to benefit students in need across Southern Arizona.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, July 18, at Walmart, 3435 E. Broadway Blvd.

The goal is to fill an entire Sun Tran bus with school supplies for elementary through high school students.

Donations needed include:

Backpacks

Notebooks

Pencils

Markers

Papers

Folders

Glue

Crayons



All donated supplies will be distributed at The Salvation Army’s Child Spree event and through various outreach events across the region.

Crews from Tucson Fire Department Station 11 will stop by with a fire truck from 10 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. to meet families and give tours of the truck.

