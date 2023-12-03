Healthcare workers hold rally Downtown demanding ceasefire in Gaza

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — About 100 people gathered at Armory Park in Downtown Tucson on Saturday for a White Coat Rally, showing support for Palestine and its healthcare workers.

Healthcare workers attended the rally wearing their scrubs and white coats. They were rallying to demand a permanent ceasefire in Gaza.

According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, more than 200 healthcare workers have died as casualties in Gaza since the start of the Israel and Hamas War.

Activists all different ages and backgrounds attended, with many carrying signs supporting Palestinian healthcare workers. The rally had some chanting, but much of the focus was on the its speakers, most of whom work in the medical field.

The group plans to hold another rally in Phoenix on Sunday, Dec. 3.