Head 'West': TENWEST readies for its 10th edition downtown

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Tucson is poised to solidify its reputation as a burgeoning business and technology hub with the upcoming 10th annual TENWEST Festival, scheduled for March 25-30.

The festival is expected to draw over 1,200 entrepreneurs and professionals to the heart of downtown, offering a blend of conferences and celebrations that highlight the city's innovative spirit.

Liz Pocock, CEO of Startup Tucson, the organization behind TENWEST, describes the event as similar to Autin's South-by-Southwest festival.

"TENWEST is Tucson and Southern Arizona’s largest professional development conference," Pocock explained. "It’s part conference, part party."

The unique combination not only fosters professional growth but also stimulates the local economy. In 2023, the festival generated a $1.6 million economic impact for Tucson.

The festival's headquarters will be at The Grand, a new event space in downtown Tucson, 33 S. 6th Ave.

General Manager Jayme Schulz said she was enthusiastic about hosting attendees from various regions.

"We’re hoping to build our clientele list as well. It’s a mutual partnership; we’re really excited for the opportunities it’s going to bring to Tucson," she said.

TENWEST's diverse programming includes the IdeaFunding Pitch Competition, now in its 27th year.

The "Shark Tank"-style contest offers startups the chance to compete for prizes ranging from $1,000 to $25,000 in cash and services, with the main-stage winner receiving a sponsored year in the University of Arizona Center for Innovation incubator program, valued at $10,000.

The festival also emphasizes the importance of integrating Indigenous perspectives.

The TENWEST Mega Mixer Kickoff, presented by the City of Tucson, will highlight Indigenous participation, celebrating contributions from Native American entrepreneurs and creatives.