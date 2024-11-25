Have an Ice Day: Tucson Holiday Ice returns, bringing winter magic to the desert

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — As temperatures hover around 80 degrees in the Sonoran Desert, Tucson residents are embracing the holiday spirit with an icy twist.

Tucson Holiday Ice, a seasonal pop-up ice rink, officially opened its doors for the fifth consecutive year on Sunday, November 24, outside the Tucson Convention Center.

“This is such a unique experience,” said Rich, a Tucson resident. “It’s not often we get the opportunity to skate in Tucson, and here we are!” For his daughters, Sophia and Valentina, the rink offers both a chance to continue building skills and to make new memories in their desert home.

The outdoor rink transforms the arid city into a winter wonderland, offering families and friends a place to celebrate the holidays together.

For some, like Tucson resident Ross Dubois, the experience brings nostalgic joy. “It reminds me of my childhood,” he shared. “I grew up in a cold spot in Massachusetts, and ice skating was something we did regularly. When I heard about this, it seemed too good to be true.”

Robert H. of Tucson grew up in Indiana and associates ice skating as symbolic of the holiday season.

“It certainly does signal the beginning of the holidays,” he said. “Growing up, my great grandfather’s pond was frozen over. We would skate on that, we would play hockey with the family, so that was your Christmas break, spent outside in the snow and on the ice.”

Growing up in Tucson, Samantha Matthey found ice skating later in life but instantly grew fascinated.

“It started by watching TikTok and seeing all these figure skaters and I’m like ‘why am I not doing this with my life,” Matthey said. “I grew up dancing my whole life, so movements the goal.”

While Matthey typically visits Phoenix every week to ice skate, she was able to bring her niece along on Sunday to try out the rink. She says the experience evoked the holidays. “Skating outdoors, it’s like the classic Christmas experience,” she said.

Despite the festive atmosphere, the desert heat adds a touch of humor to the holiday fun. “We were all going to dress for winter, and we’re sweating!” said Sarah Concannon with a laugh. She spent the afternoon on the ice with her two sons, who typically have to travel to Phoenix in order to skate but appreciated the opportunity in Tucson.

Tickets for Tucson Holiday Ice are $22 for adults and $15 for children, with admission covering skate rentals and 90 minutes of ice time. Optional add-ons, including private rink rentals and skate-assist equipment, are also available for an additional fee.

The rink will remain open through January 5, 2024, though it will be closed on Thanksgiving and Christmas Day. Visitors are encouraged to reserve their 90-minute skating sessions online to secure a spot.

For more details on hours, pricing, and reservations, visit the City of Tucson’s Holiday Ice website.