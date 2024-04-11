Governor, legislators, UArizona students react to state abortion ban

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Today, Arizona lawmakers blocked a bill that would repeal the near-total abortion ban in Arizona.

House Republicans ended today's session before a vote could be made — some left the room while several Democratic leaders responded with frustration.

Watch an unedited clip from the House floor Wednesday afternoon:

Arizona House on abortion bill

Governor Katie Hobbs also released a statement saying in part, "While extremists in the legislature refuse to protect our rights, I will do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedoms for Arizona women."

In the mean time, I went to the University of Arizona to talk to students about Tuesday morning's ruling — hearing from those both in favor of and against abortion rights.

One UA Sophomore, Aruna Sreenivasan, says she feels that her rights are more threatened this day in age than ever before, telling me how this ruling only pushes her to become well-versed in who she will vote for this November.

"I completely disagree with it," said Sreenivasan. "It's not fair that politicians, especially older men in politics are like, forcing birth on people who don't want to have to take that path."

On the other hand, UA Freshman Michelle Lobato says she is happy with the ruling.

Lobato told me if she could send a message to girls pressured by the idea of an abortion, she'd say there are so many other safe routes to take that will keep the baby alive.

"There a lot of people that want to adopt," Lobato said. "Then there's also organizations like Hands of Hope that want to really, really support the moms and give them some hope, because there are lots of options."

If the House decides to vote on repealing the abortion ban, they can do so when they reconvene next Wednesday, April 17.

Full statement from Gov. Hobbs:

“Today’s legislative action was unconscionable. The extremist Republican majority had the chance to do the right thing for their constituents, and they failed. As they have time and again, radical legislators protected a Civil War-era total abortion ban that jails doctors, strips women of our bodily autonomy and puts our lives at risk.



“While extremists in the legislature refuse to protect our rights, I will do everything in my power to protect reproductive freedoms for Arizona women. My Executive Order protecting doctors and women from overzealous county prosecutors is still in effect, and I remain committed to an immediate repeal of this draconian ban.



“My heart is with every single woman who is now questioning if it is safe for them to start a family. I am proud to be a voice for every Arizonan who believes in freedom and bodily autonomy. This fight is far from over.”

RELATED COVERAGE:

