Going nuclear: Protestors rally Downtown against proposed plan for new reactor

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — Arizona's leading utility companies are exploring the addition of a second nuclear reactor to meet the state's growing energy demands.

This initiative has sparked opposition from environmental activists concerned about safety, cost, and sustainability.

On Tuesday, a group of protesters gathered outside Tucson Electric Power's headquarters in downtown Tucson to voice their disapproval of the proposed nuclear expansion.

Jack Cohen-Joppa, a veteran anti-nuclear activist, emphasized the risks associated with nuclear technology.

"I've been studying this technology for almost 50 years now," he said. "It's too expensive, it's too risky, it's too slow to make a difference in our energy needs in the future."

Sally Phelps, another protester, argued that the new reactor would not benefit consumers financially.

"It will not lower your TEP bill one cent. In fact, it will raise it," she said.

Phelps also advocated for alternative energy sources.

"It doesn't work by cost, it doesn't work by science, it doesn't work by anything," she said. "Get sun power!"

In response, TEP spokesman Joe Barrios clarified that the utility is evaluating a range of energy options, not solely nuclear.

"Wind, solar, battery storage — which would be required for renewable resources — as well as natural gas, those are also things that we're looking into," Barrios explained.

He also addressed safety concerns related to nuclear energy.

"The thing about nuclear resources is they are very heavily regulated, and safety is a big concern before they are permitted and built," he said.

Arizona's exploration of nuclear energy aligns with broader national discussions on sustainable power sources.

U.S. Energy Secretary Chris Wright recently highlighted the importance of nuclear power in meeting the increasing electricity demands of the tech sector, particularly with the rise of energy-intensive applications like artificial intelligence.

Wright noted that nuclear energy has been a significant contributor to the U.S. electricity supply, providing about 20% of the nation's power.

The state's utilities face the challenge of balancing energy reliability with environmental and economic considerations.

Arizona's Renewable Portfolio Standard mandates that 15% of the state's energy come from renewable sources by 2025, with 4.5% from distributed generation.

This policy has spurred investments in solar power, positioning Arizona as a leader in solar energy production.

As discussions continue, stakeholders remain divided on the best path forward.

While utility companies assess various energy generation options, environmental advocates continue to push for increased investment in renewable sources, reflecting a broader debate on the future of energy in Arizona and beyond.