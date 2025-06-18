'God wants a merciful heart': Tucson missionary priest supports immigrants in court

TUCSON, Ariz. (KGUN) — A United States bishop is urging his diocese's priests and ministry leaders to accompany immigrants to their court hearings.

Bishop Michael Pham of San Diego is the first U.S. bishop appointed by Pope Leo XIV. Pham urges church leaders to stand with immigrants, particularly on International Refugee Day, June 20th.

Father Ray Riding is a missionary priest in Tucson for the Missionary Servants of the Most Holy Trinity. He's worked as a missionary for the last 50 years, but has worked with migrants on the border since last August.

"Now we work more here," he said. "I go to court. And we’re working more with the families here in Tucson.”

He said it's important to support immigrants going through this court process.

"So that our guests will not be alone," he said, "And also that we are an eye on the court, so we can come out and tell what we see.”

Riding said that while the church doesn't take a political side, they follow the teachings of the Bible and protect the dignity of the human person.

“We’re on the side of the immigrant, and that doesn’t come from politics; that comes from scripture," he said. “God wants a merciful heart.”